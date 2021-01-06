Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

