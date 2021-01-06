Beam Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,234 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 649 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BEAM opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -5.98. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $100.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.