Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Get Beam Global alerts:

BEEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of BEEM opened at $55.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $373.86 million and a PE ratio of -70.76. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.