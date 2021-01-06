Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.20

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) (FRA:BAYN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.20 and traded as low as $48.98. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) shares last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 2,919,926 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.19 ($83.75).

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.20.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.