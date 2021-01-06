Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of BTDPY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 5,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.