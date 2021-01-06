Barclays Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $171.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $136.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.88.
Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $148.36 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $286,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
