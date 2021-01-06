Barclays Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $171.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $136.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $148.36 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $286,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

