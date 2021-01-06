Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $39.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.24.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after buying an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 164,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 481.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 95,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 147,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

