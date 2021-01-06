Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $39.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.24.
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after buying an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 164,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 481.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 95,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 147,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
