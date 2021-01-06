Bank of America Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s current price.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,260,086. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,793,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,826,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,098,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

