Band Protocol Market Cap Reaches $176.75 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for $8.62 or 0.00025062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $176.75 million and $289.48 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00257112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00518773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00257060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017048 BTC.

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

