Bancor (BNT) Hits Market Cap of $148.06 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Bancor has a market capitalization of $148.06 million and $58.57 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00041347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00318672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024826 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 97,205,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

