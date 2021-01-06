Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

NYSE BMA opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $361.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.35 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Banco Macro by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.