Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCH. ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.97 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

