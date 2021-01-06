BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 280.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

