Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report $5.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.51 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $6.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.44 billion to $20.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 58,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after buying an additional 486,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 33,977 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $22.32. 313,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

