Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.8% in the third quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 750,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 11,822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,993,000 after buying an additional 3,126,180 shares in the last quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.6% in the third quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at $876,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 18,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCSF opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $781.20 million, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.21 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.