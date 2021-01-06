Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.30. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 20,535,182 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of £105.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.50.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

