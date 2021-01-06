Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.81

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.81 and last traded at $96.37, with a volume of 4016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Badger Meter by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

