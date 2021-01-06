B. Riley Increases OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $50.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OPRX. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $34.59 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $522.62 million, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

