B. Riley Increases Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $16.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 101,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,951. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $213.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Ship Lease
