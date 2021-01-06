B. Riley Increases Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $16.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 101,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,951. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $213.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.