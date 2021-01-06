AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Downgraded to Neutral at Dawson James

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of AZRX opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

