Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00041657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00318688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

