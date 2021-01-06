Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00343386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00025524 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,988,743 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.