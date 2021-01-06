Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $985.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

