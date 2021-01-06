Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

AVNT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. 542,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,003. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

