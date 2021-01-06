Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $732.90 million, a P/E ratio of -129.20 and a beta of 2.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth $2,900,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 344,681 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 895,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 159,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

