AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

AVEVF opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

