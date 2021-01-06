Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $184.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.55.

AVY stock opened at $152.23 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $157.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,524 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

