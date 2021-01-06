Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avalara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $13.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.89. 1,335,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,510. Avalara has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $184.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,896,310.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,643 shares of company stock worth $49,374,880. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 11.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 97.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

