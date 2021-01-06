AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $25.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $25.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $26.67. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,320.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $85.87 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AZO stock opened at $1,180.35 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,267.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,158.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,166.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $59,275,427. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

