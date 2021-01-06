AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.24

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 6517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,307,277.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,381 shares of company stock worth $9,317,383. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

