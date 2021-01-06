Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,381 shares of company stock worth $12,891,500. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

