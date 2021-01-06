Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUTL. BidaskClub cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.43.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

