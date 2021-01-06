Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $12.24

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $14.05. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 2,679,548 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ATB Capital raised shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.02.

The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$190,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

