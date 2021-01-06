Auctus Market Capitalization Tops $3.84 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Auctus has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $20,314.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00334121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $916.71 or 0.02624190 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,260,935 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

