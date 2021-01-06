Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atomera by 566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Atomera stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $468.15 million, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

