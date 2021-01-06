Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.82.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $234.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.79, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.80. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

