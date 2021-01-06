Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Trading Down 2%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlas Arteria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

