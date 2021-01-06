Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AAME traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 822,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,503. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

See Also: Hold Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.