ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.97. ATIF shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 205,208 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

About ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides news and financial information. In addition, the company engages in the multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film production, and movie theater operation businesses.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.