Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Shares Down 1.4%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARZGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.