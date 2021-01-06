ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ASML by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ASML by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $505.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $505.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.74 and a 200 day moving average of $396.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.75.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

