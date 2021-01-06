Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,535.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,535 ($46.19) and last traded at GBX 3,535 ($46.19), with a volume of 110335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,438 ($44.92).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £16.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,301.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,904.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

About Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

