Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140.60 ($1.84), with a volume of 131217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.79).

Specifically, insider Jerome Booth purchased 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.65 million and a PE ratio of 22.18.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

