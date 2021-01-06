ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 2,407,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,772,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $672,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

