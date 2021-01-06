Arqma 1-Day Volume Tops $19,627.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $57,610.46 and approximately $19,627.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 13,851,389 coins and its circulating supply is 7,806,845 coins. Arqma's official website is arqma.com . Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

