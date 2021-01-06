Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.04 ($7.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.96 and its 200 day moving average is €5.10. Aroundtown SA has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.