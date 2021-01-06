Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AWI. BidaskClub cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,081 shares of company stock worth $6,622,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

