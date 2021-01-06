ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $11.65.

NYSE ARR opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $342,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,937 shares of company stock valued at $903,763 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 333,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,768 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

