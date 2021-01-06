Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $612.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 801.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

