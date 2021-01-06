Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Arkema stock opened at $114.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.59. Arkema has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

